Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Begin Nonstop Flights From Milwaukee
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) announced plans to add nonstop services connecting Milwaukee, WI with Orlando, FL; Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Effective, Jun 24, 2021, the carrier will begin daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX). The airline stated that it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service to Los Angeles from Milwaukee.
On a separate note, Spirit Airlines launched its new Free Spirit loyalty program in January, allowing frequent flyers earn rewards and status.
As air travel continues to recover, the carrier has been actively trying to expand its operations. Earlier this month, it announced that it will add a destination (Louisville, KY) to its network. To this end, the carrier will start operating flights from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, FL; Orlando, FL; Las Vegas and Los Angeles. These nonstop services will be effective May 27, 2021 on a daily basis.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . While Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 75%, 56% and 100% in the past six months, respectively.
