American Electric (AEP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Flat Y/Y

American Electric Corp.’s ( AEP Quick Quote AEP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share from continuing operations beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 10.1%. The bottom line improved 45% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings figure.
The company posted GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share in the reported quarter, up from 31 cents generated in the fourth quarter of 2019.
For 2020, the company reported earnings of $4.44 per share, up from $3.89 reported for 2019. The full-year bottom-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $3.6 billion in the reported quarter, which remained flat year over year. The top line however lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion by 8.3%.
For 2020, the company recorded revenues of $14.9 billion, lower than $15.6 billion generated in 2019. The full-year revenues also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.1 billion.
American Electric’s total electricity sales volume dropped 2.1% to 18,138 million kilowatt hours (kWh) from 18,527 million kWh in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses were $2,032.5 million, down 0.3% year over year. Interest expenses were $288.3 million compared with $289.7 million a year ago.
The company’s operating income improved 19.2% to $562 million from $471.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Segment Results Vertically Integrated Utilities unit reported operating earnings of $155.1 million for the fourth quarter compared with $136.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Transmission & Distribution Utilities unit reported operating income of $93.8 million compared with $71 million in the year-ago quarter. AEP Transmission Holdco unit reported operating income of $134.6 million compared with $115 million in the year-ago quarter. Generation & Marketing unit reported operating income of $24.2 million in the fourth quarter compared with $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Financial Condition
The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $392.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020, compared with $246.8 million at 2019-end.
As of Dec 31, 2020, long-term debt totaled $28,986 million compared with $25,126 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
At the end of 2020, cash from operating activities amounted to $3,832.9 million compared with $4,270.1 million at the 2019 end.
Guidance
American Electric currently expects earnings in the range of $4.55-4.75 per share for 2021. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.65 per share, in line with the midpoint of its guided range.
Zacks Rank
American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL Quick Quote XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%. CMS Energy Corp. ( CMS Quick Quote CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022. Click here for the 4 trades >>
American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.
CMS Energy Corp. (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1.8%.
