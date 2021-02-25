We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Diamondback Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 68.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, FANG has returned 52.48% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.98%. As we can see, Diamondback Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, FANG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.37% so far this year, so FANG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FANG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.