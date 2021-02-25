Back to top

Is Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Diamondback Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 68.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FANG has returned 52.48% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.98%. As we can see, Diamondback Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FANG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.37% so far this year, so FANG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FANG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


