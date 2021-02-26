We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wayfair (W) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag
Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents.
Total revenues came in at $3.67 billion, up 44.9% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion.
The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by strong acceleration in new and repeat customer orders. Also, increase in active customers and strength in the company's direct retail business aided year-over-year revenue growth.
Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote
Quarter in Detail
Net revenues in the United States increased 40.1% year over year to $3 billion and international net revenues grew 70.7% to $671.8 million.
Active customers increased 53.7% from the prior-year quarter to 31.2 million. Moreover, LTM net revenues per active customer increased 1.1% year over year to $453 million.
Total number of orders delivered in the reported quarter was 16.5 million, up 47.1% year over year. In addition, orders per customer for the quarter were 1.96 million, reflecting an increase of 5.4% from the year-ago period. Further, repeat customers placed 11.9 million orders in the fourth quarter, up 55.6% year over year.
Operating Results
For the fourth quarter, Wayfair’s gross margin was 29%, up 620 basis points on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2% versus (7.1%) in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s operating expenses of $827.3 million increased 5.8% year over year. Operating income was $100.6 million versus the prior-year loss of $305.4 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
At fourth quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $2.6 billion, flat with the prior quarter. Accounts receivables were $110.3 million, up from $109.7 million in the third quarter.
Cash from operations was $206.7 million and capital expenditure totaled $39.7 million. Free cash flow was $128.3 million compared with $255 million in the third quarter.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Wayfair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) , KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, KLA Corp., and Facebook is currently projected at 12.5%, 11.6%, and 19.2%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>