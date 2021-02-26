We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lakeland Industries (LAKE - Free Report) closed at $31.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the safety garments manufacturer had gained 13.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LAKE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LAKE is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 380%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.8 million, up 26.95% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LAKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, LAKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.93, so we one might conclude that LAKE is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.