New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arconic Corporation (ARNC - Free Report) manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.
Cable One, Inc. (CABO - Free Report) provides data, video, and voice services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Guardant Health, Inc. (GH - Free Report) is a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Harsco Corporation (HSC - Free Report) provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Sprott Inc. (SII - Free Report) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.