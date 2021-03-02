Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Corporation (ARNC - Free Report) manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.

Cable One, Inc. (CABO - Free Report) provides data, video, and voice services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH - Free Report) is a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Harsco Corporation (HSC - Free Report) provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sprott Inc. (SII - Free Report) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

