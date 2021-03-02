Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Oshkosh (OSK) Soars 4.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) shares rallied 4.4% in the last trading session to close at $110.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.5% gain over the past four weeks.

High demand for innovative and emissions-free automotive equipment is driving the stock higher. Investors are particularly enthused about the 10-year contract that the U.S. Postal Service has awarded Oshkosh to modernize its fleet of postal delivery vehicles.  Notably, Moody views the contract as credit positive as it would add a new stream of consistent revenues once the production gets completely viable. 
 
 
 
Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for Oshkosh

This heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.75 billion, down 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Oshkosh,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Published in

