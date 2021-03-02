OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Soars 12%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OptimizeRx Corp. ( OPRX Quick Quote OPRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $59.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.6% gain over the past four weeks.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology, expanding digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology, expanding digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology, expanding digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology, expanding digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
The price surge was driven by solid fourth-quarter results in which both the top and the bottom-line earnings beat estimates and showed substantial year-over-year growth. The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million. Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million. Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions.Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
The company’s earnings of 16 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and showed a remarkable growth from the loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year ago quarter.
Revenues showed an impressive year over year growth of 123% to $16.4 million.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions. Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.
Price and Consensus
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $10.32 million, up 36% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For OptimizeRx Corp.,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Soars 12%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $59.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.6% gain over the past four weeks.
Results gained from increases in sales in its messaging and patient engagement solutions.Client renewal rates also soared and reached all-time highs.The company also gained from its digital shift, such as telehealth services, adoption of new technology and expansion in its digital health footprint that enabled it to work with pharma clients, etc.
Price and Consensus
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $10.32 million, up 36% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For OptimizeRx Corp.,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>