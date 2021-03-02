Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $129.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Manhattan extended its rally for the second straight day, driven by optimism over its outlook for 2021. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its cloud computing solutions. Rapid adoption of Manhattan’s cloud-based Active Warehouse Management solution is a key catalyst. The company’s strong pipeline bookings also reflect benefits of a robust portfolio.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for Manhattan Associates

This business software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $143.7 million, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Manhattan Associates,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MANH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today