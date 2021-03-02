Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN - Free Report) operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH - Free Report) provides an online marketplace for luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS - Free Report) distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Yellow Corporation (YELL - Free Report) provides a range of transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) - free report >>

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - free report >>

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) - free report >>

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) - free report >>

Yellow Corporation (YELL) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary internet transportation