Has Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Honda Motor Co. is one of 98 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 17.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, HMC has gained about 2.23% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -1.44%. As we can see, Honda Motor Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, HMC belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.65% so far this year, so HMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on HMC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.