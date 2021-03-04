We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intel (INTC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intel (INTC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Intel is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 6.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, INTC has returned 20.23% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.92%. As we can see, Intel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, INTC is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.92% so far this year, so INTC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track INTC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.