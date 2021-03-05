We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
D.R. Horton (DHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $74.81, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 0.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.11% in that time.
DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DHI to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.19 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion, which would represent changes of +41.03% and +28.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. DHI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, DHI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.38, so we one might conclude that DHI is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.