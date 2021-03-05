We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) to Invest Further in Asgard Low-Pressure Project
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) recently announced that it will make more investments in the Asgard license in the Norwegian Sea. The company, along with the partners in the license, intends to spend just below NOK 1.4 billion (around $163 million) in the field to make further developments. Moreover, the company is looking forward to implement the Asgard B low-pressure project.
The low-pressure project is expected to boost output from the current Smørbukk wells. To achieve this target, it awarded Aker Solutions with a NOK 800 million new contract, the scope of which incorporates engineering, procurement, construction and installation of new equipment for Asgard B platform modifications. In December 2019, a front-end engineering and design contract was provided to the same company.
Notably, production in the field commenced in 1999 and the company still expects to produce 400-500 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) therein. While the current recovery rate at the field is 50%, it is aiming to reach 60%, which will enable it to generate greater value. The low-pressure production process is crucial to ensure improved recovery from the field, which is expected to begin in 2023.
Equinor is the operator at Asgard, with a 34.57% stake. It has Petoro AS, Eni S.p.A.’s (E - Free Report) affiliate Var Energi and Total E&P Norge AS of TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) as partners in the license, with 35.69%, 22.06% and 7.68% interest, respectively.
Price Performance
Shares of Equinor have gained 24.9%, outperforming the industry’s 8% rise in the past year.
Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider
Equinor currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked player in the energy space is ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
ConocoPhillips’ sales for 2021 are expected to increase 54% year over year.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>