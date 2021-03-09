Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americold Realty Trust (COLD - Free Report) is a publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) provides business management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) provides specialty contracting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS - Free Report) develops, manufactures and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS - Free Report) owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


