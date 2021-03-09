We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Americold Realty Trust (COLD - Free Report) is a publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) provides business management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) provides specialty contracting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.
Grifols, S.A. (GRFS - Free Report) develops, manufactures and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS - Free Report) owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.
