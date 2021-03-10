We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $330.59, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.69%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.
GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $7.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 148.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.32 billion, up 18% from the year-ago period.
GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $30.18 per share and revenue of $40.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.99% and -9.58%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% higher. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.7.
Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.