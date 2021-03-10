We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AllianceBernstein's (AB) February AUM Up on Volatile Markets
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) announced assets under management (AUM) for February 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $688 billion grew marginally from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm wide net inflows primarily drove the rise.
At the end of February, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 2.8% sequentially to $290 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 2.4% to $84 billion. However, Fixed Income AUM decreased 1.6% from January 2021 to $314 billion.
In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $311 billion was down modestly from January. On the other hand, retail AUM increased 1.1% on a sequential basis to $269 billion and Private Wealth AUM rose 2.9% to $108 billion.
Volatile markets support AUM performance. Also, AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are expected to boost top-line growth.
Shares of AllianceBernstein have rallied 39% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 32.9%.
AllianceBernstein currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.5 trillion for February 2021. Results display a slight rise from the $1.49 trillion recorded as of Jan 31, 2021. The increase largely reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows, partly offset by cash management net outflows.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced AUM for February 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $1,391.5 billion represents an 1.8% increase from the prior month. The growth was driven by inflows, upbeat markets and favorable foreign exchange values.
