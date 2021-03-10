We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
IDEX (IEX) to Gain From Products & Buyouts, Headwinds Persist
On Mar 09, we issued an updated research report on IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) .
In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 2.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.
Present Scenario
IDEX is poised to benefit from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, execution abilities and growth investments. For 2021, the company expects end-markets conditions to improve. It anticipates organic revenues to rise 6-8% on a year-over-year basis, with 2-4% growth expected for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues for the year are expected to be $2,550-$2,597 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 8-10%.
Also, the company intends to solidify its product portfolio and leverage business opportunities through the addition of assets. For instance, its acquisition of Flow Management Devices (February 2020) strengthened its product offerings to chemical manufacturers, refineries and pipeline operators. Further, IDEX’s decision to acquire Abel Pumps is predicted to boost its pump platform within the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment. Notably, acquired assets boosted the company’s sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Moreover, IDEX’s policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks will work in its favor. In 2020, it paid out dividends worth $151.8 million and repurchased shares worth $110.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 3.1% and 101.8%, respectively.
However, weakness in the energy end market is likely to adversely impact the performance of the company’s Fluid & Metering Technology segment in 2021. In addition, IDEX faces headwinds from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies, variable compensation and higher taxes in 2021.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) and Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) . While EnPro currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Applied Industrial and Dover carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
EnPro delivered a positive earnings surprise of 310.81%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Applied Industrial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 21.92%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Dover delivered a positive earnings surprise of 20.01%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
