Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Mar 10, 2021

  • Thor Industries Inc.'s (THO - Free Report) shares rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
  • Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) shares surged 4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
  • Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) plunged 28.2% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $504.1 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) soared 19.7% following its impressive car sales data in China.

