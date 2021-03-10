We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT - Free Report) operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO - Free Report) is a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI - Free Report) provides lower carbon transportation fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.
City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
