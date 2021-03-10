Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT - Free Report) operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO - Free Report) is a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI - Free Report) provides lower carbon transportation fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO - Free Report) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) - free report >>

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) - free report >>

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) - free report >>

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RCKT) - free report >>

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) - free report >>

Published in

energy medical reit