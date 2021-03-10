We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Waitr Holdings (WTRH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates (Revised)
Waitr Holdings (WTRH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The company had reported a loss of 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $46.8 million missed the consensus mark by 6.14% but increased 8.7% year over year. The year-over-year growth was driven by continued demand for the company’s online ordering technology platform, including the Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications, which provide delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers and diners in cities across the United States.
As of Dec 31, 2020, Waitr Holdings had over 20K restaurants on the platforms and served over 1.9 million active diners.
Quarterly Details
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million against adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.4 million.
Research & development expenses as a percentage of revenues contracted 220 basis points (bps) year over year to 1.7%.
General & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues contracted 670 bps to 22.9%.
Meanwhile, sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues were 7.2% compared with 25% in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income was $4.9 million against loss of $19 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Waitr Holdings had cash on hand of $84.7 million as of Dec 31, compared with $77.1 million as of Sep 30.
Cash flow provided in operating activities was $38.4 million against $73.5 million used in the year-ago quarter.
As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had total long-term debt outstanding of $99.1 million, consisting of $49.4 million of term loans, $49.5 million of convertible notes and $0.2 million of promissory notes. The term loans and convertible notes mature in November 2023.
Outstanding short-term loans for insurance financing stood at $2.7 million.
Waitr Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on March 9, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.)