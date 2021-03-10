We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BOOT or GOOS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) and Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Boot Barn and Canada Goose are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BOOT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
BOOT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 36.68, while GOOS has a forward P/E of 87.49. We also note that BOOT has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 9.80.
Another notable valuation metric for BOOT is its P/B ratio of 4.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GOOS has a P/B of 10.74.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BOOT's Value grade of B and GOOS's Value grade of D.
BOOT stands above GOOS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BOOT is the superior value option right now.