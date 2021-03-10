In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Launch New Services From LaGuardia
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) is planning to expand its operations from New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The airline will add three new destinations, as well as start operations from a second terminal at the airport.
Beginning Apr 17, 2021, the carrier will initiate service from LGA to San Juan, PR (SJU). The flights will be available only on Saturdays. Additionally, the carrier will begin daily flights to Nashville, TN (BNA) from LGA, effective May 5, 2021. Spirit Airlines will also launch a Saturday service from LGA to Los Angeles (LAX), effective Jun 12, 2021.
The Miramar, FL-based carrier is also increasing frequency on some of its routes. For instance, the airline will increase frequency of flights to Chicago, IL (ORD) and Orlando, FL (MCO) from LGA to up to two daily operations. Flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Tampa, FL (TPA) will be extended to a daily service, while service to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) will be increased to five times daily. Furthermore, flights to Detroit, MI (DTW) and Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR) will be extended to twice daily.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price
Spirit Airlines, Inc. price | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) . While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and USA Truck have rallied more than 100%, 65% and 25% in the past six months, respectively.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>