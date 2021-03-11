We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) closed at $221.06, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 9.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.8% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 16.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.83 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $46.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.8% and +10.22%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. CAT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, CAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.68.
Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.