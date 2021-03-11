Back to top

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $65.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 36.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price recovered after dipping a day before due to mixed fourth quarter earnings results.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -466.7%. Revenues are expected to be $16.64 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Castle Biosciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CSTL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

