Image: Bigstock
Victory Capital (VCTR) February AUM Up on Higher Equity Assets
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) announced assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $150.6 billion for February 2021. The results reflect a 3% rise from $146.2 billion reported on Jan 31, 2021.
At the end of February, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM increased nearly 7.7% from January to $27.9 billion. U.S. Small Cap Equity of $19.6 billion rose 8%. Further, U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM and Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, from the previous month to $14.2 billion and $14.3 billion.
Victory Capital recorded $34.2 billion in Solutions, up 1.1% from $33.8 billion reported in January. Other assets increased 22.1% to $326 million on a sequential basis. Also, Fixed Income assets were $36.7 billion, which declined marginally.
Sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might keep supporting its performance.
Shares of the company have gained 49.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 33% rally.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM balance of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflects an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1391.5 billion, up 1.8% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $13 billion.
Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) recorded preliminary AUM balance of $1500.5 billion for February 2021. This reflects marginal growth from $1494.4 billion recorded as of Jan 31, 2021. The improvement in AUM balance mainly reflects benefits from market appreciation and long-term net inflows.
