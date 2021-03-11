We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Century Communities (CCS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Century Communities is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 38.26% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CCS has returned 44.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.41% on average. As we can see, Century Communities is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.51% so far this year, so CCS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on CCS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.