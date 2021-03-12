We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Initiate Services to Pensacola
In a bid to expand its network, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) announced plans to launch services in Pensacola, FL. The airline will connect Pensacola with seven destinations, namely, Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Austin, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO.
While non-stop flights from Pensacola to Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Louisville and St. Louis will begin from Jun 10, 2021 onward, services to Columbus, Indianapolis and Kansas City will start from the next day.
Flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis will operate daily, while those to Austin and Louisville will operate thrice a week. The remaining three services will be available four times per week.
Notably, Pensacola is the eighth new city being added to Spirit Airlines’ network over the past year. The airline has lately been active in its expansion initiatives to take advantage of the anticipated increase in air-travel demand. To this end, it recently announced its intention to expand operations from New York LaGuardia Airport. The airline will add three new destinations as well as start operations from a second terminal at the airport.
