Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Mar 15, 2021

  • Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) jumped 9.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 22 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.
  • Drive Shack Inc.’s shares surged 18.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 13 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents.
  • Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. jumped 35.2% after the company announced that it plans to commence beta testing of its crypto exchange by invite only on Mar 15.
  • Novavax, Inc.’s (NVAX - Free Report) shares surged 8.1% after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, produced 96.4% effective results in Phase 3 trials against mild, moderate and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain.

