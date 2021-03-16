We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta (DAL) Aims to Boost Connectivity by Adding Routes
With demand for air travel (particularly on the leisure front) increasing, management at Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced that it will add routes in a bid to meet the anticipated demand swell in the upcoming summer season.
Notably, the decrease in coronavirus cases in the United States with more and more people getting vaccinated each day contributed to this uptick in air-travel demand. As a result, Delta’s decision to add flights to favorite tourist spots seems a prudent approach.
As part of Delta’s move to boost its services to Alaska this summer, the Atlanta-GA-based carrier is focusing more on outdoor-oriented destinations. Notably, the city of Anchorage in Alaska will have plenty of non-stop flights by virtue of this expansion plan. Notably, on May 5, Delta will launch daily flights to Anchorage from Salt Lake City apart from serving the city on the weekends with flights from Detroit, Los Angeles and New York JFK from May 28. Moreover, Delta aims to resume daily services between Atlanta and Anchorage from May 5 besides adding a third daily flight to Anchorage from Seattle and Minneapolis (also May 5 onward).
Anchorage apart, another city in Alaska, Fairbanks, will see an increase in flight frequency as part of this extension of service to the state. Notably, Delta will unveil a daily service from Salt Lake City to Fairbanks on May 5 apart from adding a second nonstop flight from Minneapolis beginning Jun 19. Also, a third non-stop flight connecting Fairbanks and Seattle will be effective the same day.
In addition, seasonal service from Seattle to popular destinations, namely Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan will resume from Memorial Day weekend at the end of May and run through the end of September. Delta’s expansion in Alaska implies that it will compete with Alaska Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) , which is the largest airline to and from the state.
Apart from the currently Zacks #3 Ranked (Hold) Delta, the likes of Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) and Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) recently announced plans to widen their network by adding routes as air-travel demand picks up.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
