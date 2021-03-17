Back to top

Company News for Mar 16, 2021

  • Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY - Free Report) surged 84.4% after the company reported initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • Shaw Communications Inc.’s (SJR - Free Report) jumped 41.4% after the company announced that it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a deal worth around $20 billion.
  • Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK - Free Report) jumped 29.6% after Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire the company for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion.
  • RumbleON, Inc.’s (RMBL - Free Report) shares rose 47.7% after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RideNow at $575.4 million.

communications finance medical