Is Sony (SNE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sony is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 35.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, SNE has moved about 3.42% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.49%. This shows that Sony is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.90% so far this year, so SNE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.