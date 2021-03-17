We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER Agrees to Provide U.K. Drivers With Worker Benefits
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) is reclassifying its 70,000 U.K. drivers as workers, entitling them to a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions. The move follows its defeat in the U.K. driver classification case, wherein the Supreme Court ruled last month that its drivers are workers.
Under the U.K. law, classifying drivers as workers is, however, different from categorizing them as employees, who have greater privileges.
Uber stated that the Supreme Court ruling provided a “clearer path forward as to a model that gives drivers the rights of worker status while continuing to let them work flexibly”.
Following this reclassification, Uber drivers will receive a minimum wage of £8.72 an hour, for those aged 25 years and above, with effect from Wednesday. However, this minimum wage will be paid only when they accept a trip request and not during the time they spend waiting for people to book rides. Uber defended this stance saying that it is not possible for the company to know for certain whether the drivers are actually working during that period of time.
Apart from minimum wage, Uber drivers will receive holiday pays based on 12.07% of their earnings, on a fortnightly basis. Drivers will also be enrolled into a pension plan. Among other privileges, drivers will have the freedom to choose if, when and where they drive.
