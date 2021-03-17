We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Cars.com Inc. (CARS - Free Report) operates as a digital marketplace, and provides solutions for the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Digi International Inc. (DGII - Free Report) provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things products, services, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT - Free Report) operates as an ear, nose, and throat medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
