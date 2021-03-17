Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS - Free Report) operates as a digital marketplace, and provides solutions for the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Digi International Inc. (DGII - Free Report) provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things products, services, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT - Free Report) operates as an ear, nose, and throat medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Digi International Inc. (DGII) - free report >>

JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - free report >>

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary internet tech-stocks