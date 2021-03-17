We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NIKE (NKE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of NIKE (NKE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NKE and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
NIKE is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 4.20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that NKE has returned about 2.45% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.15%. This means that NIKE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.54% this year, meaning that NKE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to NKE as it looks to continue its solid performance.