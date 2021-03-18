We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honda Motor (HMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.64, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 4.73% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HMC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HMC to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 412.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.9 billion, up 9.92% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $124.56 billion, which would represent changes of +21.76% and -9.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.5% higher. HMC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, HMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.52, which means HMC is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HMC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.