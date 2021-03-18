Back to top

Company News for Mar 18, 2021

  • Shares of Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) jumped 9.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.
  • Semtech Corporation’s (SMTC - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 12 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.
  • Shares of Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.
  • Celcuity Inc.’s (CELC - Free Report) shares jumped 9.7% after the company announced a breast cancer clinical trial collaboration with MD Anderson, Novartis and Puma Biotechnology to study a new drug regimen.

