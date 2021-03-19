Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lennar (LEN) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Lennar (LEN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LEN recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, LEN has gained 9.6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at LEN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LEN for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today