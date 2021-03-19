We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Square (SQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Square (SQ - Free Report) closed at $224.84, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 17.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 900% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.33 billion, up 141.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $14.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.29% and +49.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.38% higher. SQ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQ has a Forward P/E ratio of 191.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 63.34.
Meanwhile, SQ's PEG ratio is currently 5.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
