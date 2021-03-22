In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
J&J's (JNJ) Multiple Sclerosis Drug Ponesimod Gets FDA Nod
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted approval to its pipeline candidate, ponesimod, an oral treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The S1P1 modulator will be marketed by the trade name of Ponvory to treat adults with RMS, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease
We remind investors that ponesimod demonstrated superior efficacy in reducing annualized relapse rates and MRI activity compared to Sanofi’s (SNY - Free Report) blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, Aubagio, in a phase III (OPTIMUM) study. Data from the study showed that ponesimod reduced annualized relapse rate in MS patients by statistically significant 30.5% compared to Aubagio up to 108 weeks following the treatment. The candidate also achieved a 59% and 56% reduction in new gadolinium-enhancing (GdE) T1 lesions and the number of new or enlarging T2 lesions, respectively compared to Sanofi’s drug.
J&J’s stock has risen 1.7% so far this year against 1% decrease of the industry.
Several companies are developing their candidates or commercializing drugs targeting relapsing MS.
Among the newer drugs, in March 2020, the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY - Free Report) Zeposia (ozanimod) as an oral treatment for RMS. Novartis’ (NVS - Free Report) Kesimpta (ofatumumab), was approved by the FDA in August 2020 as a self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with RMS.
