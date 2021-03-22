We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sony (SNE), NTT Docomo Conduct Autonomous Vehicle Trial in Japan
Sony Corporation (SNE - Free Report) , along with NTT Docomo Inc., announced the successful trial of a remotely-operated Sony Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle. This new-age vehicle carried passengers for more than 2,500 kilometers, powered by a 5G network.
Sony’s image sensors took a video of the area outside the vehicle and sent it in real-time to a Sony office in Tokyo for remote operation and monitoring. The test was conducted on a 5G network, provided by Docomo Pacific — a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo.
The 5G network offers high-speed connectivity and low latency, which help provide enhanced customer experiences. The SC-1’s image sensors are attached to the vehicle’s front, rear and sides for high-resolution video visible by the remote operator.
Sony provides reliability by using its ‘3R’ technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) for better mobility experience in various fields. Autonomous mobility services are expected to become increasingly important in the future.
Sony is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It also launched a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics.
In recent years, Sony has achieved sales growth in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions segment. The company expects the demand for image sensors for mobile products to further grow.
Sony’s shares have gained 99% in the past year compared with 98.6% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 185.3%, on average.
The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Aviat Networks (AVNW - Free Report) , Plantronics (PLT - Free Report) and Ubiquiti (UI - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.
Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.
Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>