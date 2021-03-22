Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT - Free Report) is a REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO - Free Report) provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

