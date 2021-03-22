We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT - Free Report) is a REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO - Free Report) provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
