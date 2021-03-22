We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC - Free Report) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $29.30. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares gained as investors remain optimistic on the company’s pipeline progress. Last month, the company announced positive topline data from its mid-stage study of its investigational drug candidate daxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe upper limb spasticity.
Price and Consensus
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $12.44 million, up 20636.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Revance Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RVNC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>