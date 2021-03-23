We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $72.27, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 15.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.
PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 170%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $467.87 million, up 72.05% from the year-ago period.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.19% and +46.15%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PINS has a Forward P/E ratio of 98.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 63.19, which means PINS is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
