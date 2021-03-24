We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 115.67% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that EOG has returned about 36.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.16% on average. This means that EOG Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, EOG is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 48.57% this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to EOG as it looks to continue its solid performance.