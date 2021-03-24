We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Iridex (IRIX) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Iridex (IRIX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of 1 cent per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9% and was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 11 cents.
Revenues of $12.3 million increased 4.6% year over year. The figure also beat the consensus mark by 0.4%.
Quarter Details
In fourth-quarter 2020, Iridex Sold 13,500 Cyclo G6 probes, unchanged year over year. U.S. sales of Cyclo G6 probes increased by 8%.
Iridex sold 57 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems, compared with 107 in the year-ago quarter.
Moreover, Retina-related product revenues grew nearly 11% year over year.
In the quarter under review, gross profit increased 15.1% year over year to $5.6 million. Gross margin expanded 410 basis points (bps) to 45.4%.
GAAP research & development expenses as percentage of revenues increased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.2%.
GAAP sales & marketing expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 430 bps to 27.9%. Moreover, GAAP general & administrative expenses as percentage of revenues decreased 340 bps to 12.7%.
Total operating expenses decreased 9% year over year to $5.9 million.
Operating loss of $0.3 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.6 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jan 2, 2021, Iridex had cash and cash equivalents of $11.6 million.
Strategic Collaboration
Iridex entered into a partnership with Topcon. Markedly, Topcon purchased distribution rights in certain Asia Pacific and EMEA markets. Moreover, Topcon purchased approximately 10% of Iridex equity.
Additionally, Iridex purchased the PASCAL product line.
