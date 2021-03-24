We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $208.15, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.56 billion, down 5% from the year-ago period.
V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.93% and +6.55%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. V is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, V currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.33.
Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.