Image: Bigstock
ConocoPhillips (COP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed at $51.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.67% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.01% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect COP to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.15 billion, up 48.65% from the prior-year quarter.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $31.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +344.33% and +61.53%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 39.53% higher. COP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, COP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.12, which means COP is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, COP's PEG ratio is currently 4.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow COP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.