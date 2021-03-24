We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Broadridge (BR) Announces Partnership With AccessFintech
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) , yesterday, announced a new partnership with AccessFintech. Founded in 2015, AccessFintech runs a network of financial industry participants, sharing data and working together on exception resolution of trades.
The collaboration is aimed at providing a Strategic Gateway for Settlement Workflow that helps in efficiently resolving multi-party settlement fails. Powered by Broadridge's post-trade data and platforms, and subsumed with AccessFintech's cloud-based operations workflow model, this work flow solution enables users to attain transformational advantages, such as accelerated resolution of settlement fails, cost savings and operational risk reduction.
It allows participants to seamlessly share data with multiple counterparties on a single platform, ensuring high quality and consistency of data, easy onboarding, and improved efficiency in comparing data and resolving settlement exceptions.
Vijay Mayadas, president of Capital Markets at Broadridge, said, "Broadridge's partnership with AccessFintech aims to bridge operational gaps that currently exist in multi-party exception management with a collaborative approach, providing the sell-side with consistent, quality data and an automated workflow.
Notably, Broadridge’s shares have gained 55.3% over the past year, underperforming the 58.8% rise of the industry it belongs to and 62.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked service stocks are ExlService (EXLS - Free Report) , Gartner (IT - Free Report) and Blucora (BCOR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ExlService, Gartner and Blucora is pegged at 9.4%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.
