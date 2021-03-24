We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm to Begin Phoenix-Maui Service
Hawaiian Holdings’ (HA - Free Report) subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced a new nonstop service connecting Phoenix, AZ with Maui, HI. The flights, connecting Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui, will be operational four times a week during daytime from May 21 through Aug 15. This new service is expected to attract traffic during the Memorial Day holiday and the summer travel season.
From Phoenix, flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, while departure flights from Kahului will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Phoenix-Maui summer service will complement Hawaiian Airlines’ existing daily nonstop service to Honolulu.
The airline will operate the Phoenix-Maui route on the fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft featuring 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Guests will enjoy complimentary meals by Hawaii’s top chefs and in-flight entertainment services onboard the aircraft.
In response to increasing demand for travel to Hawaii, the airline has recently launched flights connecting Ontario, CA and Orlando, FL with Honolulu, HI.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) . While Navios Maritime sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ArcBest and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Navios Maritime have rallied more than 100%, 70% and 300% in the past six months, respectively.
